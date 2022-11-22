READING, Pa. — Berks County election officials said Tuesday that their certification of the county's votes will take longer than expected while a legal challenge is sorted out.

The Berks County Republican Committee has filed petitions with the county's Court of Common Pleas seeking a recount of the votes in 30 precincts.

The committee said it wants the recount to ensure that the county's voting machines worked properly during the Nov. 8 election. The GOP's chairman said the party is not claiming that the election was stolen.

The county said it plans to file an answer to the petitions, but that their filing will prevent the county from certifying the election results on Nov. 28, as planned. The county said it has notified the Pennsylvania Department of State of the delay.