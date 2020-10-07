READING, Pa. - When Eddie Van Halen first riffed his way onto the music scene in the 1970s, it was a sound that some describe as out of this world.
"Suddenly, you get this little guy out of California in 1978, and he's doing something nobody's ever heard before," said Tom Bisbano, a guitar teacher. "It was like hearing a UFO."
Then, as it often does with a one-of-kind artist, the otherworldly quickly became the norm in the world of rock music, as Van Halen came of age in the '80s with the album "1984."
"A lot of people wanted to play like Eddie. Everybody wanted to copy Eddie Van Halen," Bisbano said. "It was like you could break out the cookie cutter and everybody was coming through an assembly line."
According to Bisbano, Van Halen's two-handed tapping technique was almost like playing the piano on the electric guitar, bringing the right hand up to join the left on the fret board.
Bisbano recalled the band's visit to Berks County nearly a decade ago and a stellar set that included a cover of Roy Orbison's "Pretty Woman."
"I saw Van Halen when they had Roth back in the band, back, I think it was 2012 at the Sovereign (Santander Arena)," Bisbano recalled. "And honestly, his playing, he was more on in 2012 than he was in the early '90s."
Now gone at 65, Van Halen leaves in his electric wake a legacy of music-making innovation and an opportunity for an entirely new generation to discover his sound, but Bisbano said it's hard to put a calloused finger on who sounds like Van Halen now.
"It's very bittersweet," Bisbano said. "You hate to see somebody like that go. You have to respect what he did and just be amazed at how much he accomplished."