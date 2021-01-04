KENHORST, Pa. - It was back to business Monday for several industries that were targeted by Pennsylvania's most recent mitigation efforts. Those restrictions halted indoor dining and closed movie theaters, casinos, and gyms.
The doors at Retro Fitness in the Kenhorst Plaza shopping center reopened Monday morning, when Gov. Tom Wolf allowed the three-week shutdown to expire.
"This second time around, a lot of people were really frustrated and ready to come back, so luckily, it was only a couple of weeks this time," said Scott Gardner, the gym's general manager. "All the members are very excited to get back. We've had a very busy morning actually, a lot of people returning back to the gym."
Gyms, entertainment venues, and indoor dining were allowed to resume at 8 a.m., three weeks after the shutdown began on Dec. 12.
"I was definitely devastated," gym member Patrick Murray said. "I work in a profession where being in shape is actually very important for you, so for me not being able to lift the weight, run the treadmill, get on a bike, work my lungs out, especially with something like this going on, was very hard on me."
Wolf decided last week to let the restrictions expire on the intended date and allow the businesses affected to reopen, in most cases, at 50% capacity.
Yet, Murray said he doesn't believe gyms should have been included in the closure order in the first place.
"I think people think this is all physical. Even for me, this is 100% a mental health thing that helps me release depression, anxiety," Murray said. "Anybody can come in here and do a ton of different things. I work inside walls 8 hours a day. It's nice to get in here and release everything you can't do on a normal basis."
Gardner said the gym in the Kenhorst Plaza has had more than 88,000 check-ins since the first shutdown and not one case of COVID-19 has been reported.