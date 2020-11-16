KENHORST, Pa. - Philadelphia is tightening restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise, and people in surrounding areas are wondering if the city's actions could be a sign of things to come statewide.
The new restrictions in Philadelphia include a ban on indoor dining at restaurants, and the closure of museums, libraries, and gyms.
"COVID shut everything down. We had to end our season, had to go home early, move our fall season, and now next season is in jeopardy,” Joe Ginder said in between sets of deadlifts at Retro Fitness in Kenhorst Borough.
Ginder is a junior at Alvernia University and plays on the baseball team. He and two of his teammates, Justin Ayala and Kyler Newton, regularly train at Retro.
“We haven't had a gym back at school for three or four months now,” said Newton. “Mental health is a big part of everything, and it's beneficial to keep active."
While the gym has offered the trio some refuge from hardships caused by the pandemic, as news of restrictions in Philadelphia spread across Berks County, some are concerned that similar measures may be taken in cities like Reading.
Ayala said he believes gyms should be considered essential businesses.
“The immune system is stronger if we’re active,” he said. “Weightlifting and stuff like that helps build our immune system so we can fight diseases and viruses.”
Scott Gardner manages the Retro Fitness in Kenhorst. He says the facility has taken extensive measures to ensure safety and cleanliness, including limiting capacity, implementing social distancing, and requiring masks to enter.
Staff members also do hourly walkthroughs to sanitize machines and weights, and an overnight cleaning crew disinfects equipment.
“We’ve spaced our equipment near the free weights and cardio machines, so people are six feet apart at all times,” Gardner said.
On Monday, Philadelphia announced a ban on indoor gatherings and plans to close gyms in an effort to flatten the curve of spiking COVID-19 cases. State health officials in Pennsylvania said they may make announcements this week to ensure hospitals aren't overwhelmed, but at this point, they said there are no plans for broad lockdowns like we saw earlier in the year.
"We have no plans to go back to red, yellow, green, or any scheme such as that,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, told reporters on Monday.