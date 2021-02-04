WEST READING, Pa. - Right after the COVID-19 pandemic began, out of an abundance of caution, medical professionals pulled back on certain types of healthcare services to keep people safe. Now, they said things have changed.
"People need to follow the advice of their primary care physician and stay on the schedule that has been advised," said William M. Jennings, the president and CEO of Reading Hospital.
Health experts said there is no reason to delay any procedures, screenings, or exams and, in fact, in some cases, it could make matters worse.
That means things like mammograms, colonoscopies and other screenings, and even elective procedures, are back on the table.
"Do not delay care," Jennings said. "There is no reason to delay care anymore. It's an unnecessary risk."
Jennings said coronavirus cases are moving in the right direction, many hospital employees have been vaccinated, and guidelines are in place to keep people safe.
"We have implemented significant safety measures," Jennings said. "[We do] temperature screenings at all of our entrances, at all of our provider locations. We have socially distanced waiting rooms at all of our locations, and all of our patients and providers are masked at all times."
He said the importance of screenings hasn't changed, and catching something early could make all the difference.
Reading Hospital has also increased virtual options for primary and urgent care.