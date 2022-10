READING, Pa. -- The LGBT Center and the Drexel Health Outreach Program are hosting a health fair in Berks County today.

It will take place during the health fair at the center at 640 Centre Avenue in Reading.

They are offering more information about health and local resources available to everyone.

There will also be a Monkeypox vaccine clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The fair is free to the public.

It will also include food, games, and a gift card raffle.