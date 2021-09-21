READING, Pa. — Alison Beam, Pennsylvania's acting health secretary, signed an order Tuesday that she said will help the state prepare for COVID-19 booster shots.
The order will require vaccine providers to offer online scheduling, a telephone number with a live agent during business hours, and walk-in appointments.
"Additionally, providers will work with different area agencies on aging and medical assistance manage care organizations to help schedule eligible adults and people who can't leave their homes," Beam said.
Currently, third doses are only available for people with compromised immune systems. Berks County-based Tower Health said it is administering the third dose to people who are eligible. The Berks Community Health Center is doing the same.
"We're constantly talking and trying to plan for the next step in the vaccination plan and how to protect people in our community," said Dr. Mary Kelleher, the health center's chief medical officer.
Now, it is just a matter of waiting for approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC.
"Every day, we are anticipating that demand to be coming and planning how we're going to respond to that, what we're going to do when that kind of final decision is made," Kelleher said.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to discuss boosters later this week and is expected to make a final decision following the meeting.
Penn State Health, the parent network of St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township, said it is preparing for a booster to be approved as well.