BERN TWP., Pa. - Plans are now in place for residents and staff of the Berks County-owned nursing home to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The county announced Tuesday that it has finalized the dates for a series of three clinics at Berks Heim in Bern Township.
The first clinic is set for Jan. 28 and 29, when the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Berks Heil said it has been told to expect about 350 vaccines each day.
Officials said they are still in the process of collecting completed consent forms and paperwork from the home's residents and staff, so they don't yet know how many people to expect for the January clinic.
The second clinic will be held Feb. 18 and 19. That will be when residents and staff can receive their second dose of the vaccine. The first dose will also be administered to those who didn't get it during the January clinic.
The third clinic will be held March 11 and 12 to provide a second dose to those who received their first dose in February.
County officials said Walgreens will be onsite for each clinic to administer the vaccines.