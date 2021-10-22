READING, Pa. – When Hispanic leaders in Berks County heard that mail-in ballots were sent to voters with the incorrect date of the general election printed in the Spanish-language instructions, they got to work trying to inform the community.
"We took action on our social media platform to raise awareness obviously of the error and to make people aware that their was an error and to make sure people understood the real deadline," said Michael Toledo, CEO of the Hispanic Center of Reading and Berks County.
The instructions state that the deadline to return the mail-in ballots is Nov. 18. The actual deadline is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
State Rep. Manny Guzman, Reading Mayor Eddie Moran and Make The Road Pennsylvania all expressed their disappointment in what county commissioners are calling an honest mistake.
Commissioner Michael Rivera stressed that the error was not made in an attempt to suppress voices and votes in the county.
"It was not done to try to get the Spanish-speaking voters to bring in their ballots after the election so it wouldn't count," he said.
Toledo says people should respond by becoming translators at polling places.
"Let's utilize this unfortunate incident to come together," he said. "And let's all raise awareness of the fact that the deadline for voting is Nov. 2 and let's all make sure we get our mail-in ballots in by the 2nd."
Commissioners plan to send out 17,000 letters of correction this week.
"We have already committed earlier this week to send the letters out to all 17,000 individuals that received that erroneous information," said Commissioner Chair Christian Leinbach, "and we have been publicizing the information through various means."
The Hispanic Center of Reading and Berks says it plans to make staff available as interpreters at the polls and are encouraging others who can provide interpreter services to contact the elections office.