READING, Pa. - The March on Washington For Jobs and Freedom took place 60 years ago, and now thousands are returning to D.C to honor it, including some from Berks County.

"The March is important. They're expecting about 75,000 people but after the March is more important. Hopefully our young people have a better understanding. It's not protest politics,” said Wynton Butler, a historian with the Berks Chapter of the NAACP.

He hopes that those visiting and learning about the march's significance return home with something special.

"Ideas to show engagement and what comes after this. Do they charge people up and get them to go back to their communities and do the work that needs to be done,” Butler said.

The I Have A Dream speech given by Martin Luther King Jr. on the Washington Mall still resonates today.

“It's an opportunity to really educate kids and adults alike. Give them an opportunity to get caught up on what's going on,” said Butler.

Butler says he hopes that the marking of the 60th anniversary educates and informs in an effort to keep moving the cause of those that gathered decades ago forward.

"There's no way you can say there hasn't been progress. There's definitely been progress. But I think the way our country is designed, it's a never-ending battle.Wwe are always gonna have to go back and fix it on either side and push things forward,” Butler said.