READING, Pa. – Berks historians gathered Wednesday night to discuss the legacy of Hurricane Agnes.

Retired former Fire Chief Bill Reher was among those who talked at the Yocum Library at Reading Area Community College. He offered details about rescue efforts during the hurricane.

The group also shared a presentation of photos along with the storm's historical context.

Agnes arrived in Berks County 50 years ago on Wednesday, before flood control measures like Blue Marsh Dam were in place.

The death and destruction Agnes caused, including 50 deaths in Pennsylvania and billions of dollars in damage, led to sweeping change locally and nationally.

Storms like Agnes, Irene and others now serve as models for training Blue Marsh staff and state and federal agencies.

