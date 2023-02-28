READING, Pa. - The Berks History Center announced they're making admission free for veterans for the next year.

Staring Wednesday, March 1, admission fees will be waived for all military veterans, active-duty personnel and their guests. Visitors must show military ID for free admission, and the promotion lasts until March 1, 2024.

Free admission is courtesy of an anonymous donation to the center which was later matched by BHC trustee and supporter Lori Muhlenberg.

Visitors can enjoy museum exhibits such as A Snapshot in Time: The Photography Collection of Dr. William A. Haman, and the brand-new Wyomissing Band Exhibit: Celebrating 100 Years, which opened in February.

“We are thrilled to provide this special offering to military veterans and active-duty service people who sacrifice so much,” said BHC executive director Benjamin Neely. “We encourage guests to take advantage of this opportunity to visit, view the thousands of special items in our collections and learn about Berks County's unique cultural heritage.”

Interested parties can learn more by calling Berks History Center at 610-375-4375.