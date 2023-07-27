READING, Pa. - The City of Reading turned 275 years old this past March but the party continues, as The Berks History Center hosts a special exhibit to highlight the city's storied history.

It's no secret that Reading has a unique history. And the Berks History Center wants to make sure we all know about it.

"From very early Reading history, to some of the more contemporary history," Benjamin Neely, executive director of the center, said.

As the city celebrates its 275th anniversary, the center is opening a special exhibit to commemorate the milestone.

"I have a lot of favorites, but one of them is right behind me here," Neely said.

The model Neely referred to shows what downtown Reading looked like around the year 1800. The model itself is nearly a century old.

"I think it's one of the most fascinating things here," Neely said. "The model is one of the top things mentioned."

The museum's curator, Amber Vroman, told 69 News that 275 years ago, when the brand-new Readingites first landed in the city, they were big on transportation.

"It's definitely a unique city in terms of the people who originated here," Vroman said. "The fact we were so critical in our location geographically."

You may be surprised to see a life-sized trolley at the museum. Vroman says it came in the late 1800s and it ran on rails, similar to train tracks. But despite its looks, it was actually pulled by several horses. Talk about horse-power!

For Reading's birthday, Vroman marked certain objects with coasters, to illuminate Reading's storied history.

For example, a massive padlock once closed up Berks County's first-ever jail, located right in Reading.

A square piano made in the early 1800s by John Haberacker is one of just five surviving pianos known to exist today. The museum highlights an active group of piano makers in the city, all self-taught.

"That's our goal here. That's our mission every day," Neely said. "To teach people about the history of Reading Pennsylvania and Berks County."

The museum's celebration starts August 1 and continues throughout the year.

"And then there's always something special to see after that," Neely said.

Neely adds that veterans and their guests can enter the museum for free. For tickets and more information, head to: https://www.berkshistory.org/reading-275/