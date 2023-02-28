READING, Pa -Continuing to tell a living history.

"There's so much history, African American history, which is part of American history that is exclusive to Berks County,” said Elta Jackson-Henry, head of religious affairs for the Reading chapter of the NAACP

The Berks History Center and the Reading NAACP are currently looking for new ways to create more inclusive exhibits and events at the center.

"Because we are kind of more inclusive with all the community, an organization like the Berks History Center is only successful if it is a reflection of the community,” said executive director for the Berks History Center Benjamin Neely.

One exhibit on loan from Albright's collection honors the late Berks County native Clarence Hubert.

"And we're hoping that this kind of builds a bridge with what we are hoping to display,” Neely said.

With a large collection currently at Albright, those here at the Berks History Center say the plan is to have more African American exhibits in the near future.

"To bring it here to the center historic district would be awesome as well,” Jackson-Henry said.

One example of something the center wants to do more of was a well-attended historic gospel jubilee held on Sunday.

"It was a living history that happened during the event,” Jackson-Henry explained.

As the center works on building more black history related exhibits, the local chapter of the NAACP is already planning another gospel jubilee for Black History Month next year, and at a potentially even bigger venue.