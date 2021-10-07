Some history buffs are hitting the open road and creating a little history of their own.
The Berks History Center is the oldest county historic society in Pennsylvania, at 152 years old, so they know all the old Berks County roads and landmarks.
This weekend is the Road Ramble. It's a program that's more than 100 years old, and the center created a visit list so you know where and which way to go.
Starting Friday at 2 p.m., you can pick up tote bags at the Berks History Center in Reading that will help you with your self-guided tour. Then the Road Ramble starts on Saturday.
The route takes you all over Berks and harkens back to pilgrimages folks used to make in the early 1900s.
The guidebook you'll get from the center has interesting info about all the stops on the tour, including the story of the tornado that hit Lyons in 1998.
Bring your appetite because there are some food stops along the way.
The tour ends on the top of Mount Penn, overlooking the city of Reading.
"The William Penn fire tower is doing a pork platter fundraiser for their organization and that's where our Road Ramble will be finishing up, so if you've never been to the William Penn fire tower, this is the time to take a tour," said Vicky Heffner, education curator.
It's $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Tickets are on sale now.