READING, Pa. - It's a trip that included an unexpected stop to witness living history, and tragedy.

“Seeing that part of Nova Scotia burned and the woods was hard, but it was especially hard to see that the homes that we passed that were completely gone,” said Vicky Heffner, education curator for the Berks History Center.

29 members of The Berks History Center tour group are about to head home from Canada after seeing some of the damage caused by wildfires.

“I don't think anybody is ready to see devastation like that. I've never experienced a wildfire. Nobody in my bus group had experienced it, so it was very alarming to see and concerning,” Heffner said.

As they saw where some of the fires started, they couldn't believe what they were hearing from friends and family back home.

“We're kinda in the reverse shoes,” Heffner said. “It's hard for us to imagine the smoke in Berks County because we've not smelled any smoke or seen any smoke."

But they are encountering those directly impacted by the fires.

"I think the best way to describe it is coping. There seems to be a very strong community here,” said Heffner.

As they return home to Reading Friday, they'll have stories both sad and uplifting to share with family and friends.

If you’d like more information on Berks History Center trips, you can visit their website at berkshistory.org.