READING, Pa. – At a home on the outskirts of Shillington, what looks like oversized clotheslines hold up a plant that means a lot to beer lovers.
"I think we're the only one doing anything like this in Berks County," said Jeff Meyers, vice president of Fawn Hill Hop Yard.
The hops that reach for the rare air at the farm are responsible for part of the brew at some of your favorite spots.
"We deal with Saucony Creek, Schaylor Brewing Company and a bunch of other smaller home brews and smaller microbrews," Meyers said.
Despite the year or two many of us have had, these perennial hops plants are on quite a run since it all started in 2017.
"Everything is getting better every year," Meyers explained. "This has been our best year so far."
Why's that? Like many things, the hops get better with age.
"I think our plants are getting better because they are getting more mature," Meyers said. "They've been in the ground for over three years now."
For Meyers and his wife Destiny — the couple behind the farm — a passion for travel and a trip to a New York spot spurred the inspiration.
"They had their own hop yard and they served beer there, too," said Destiny Meyers. "So it was the most beautiful thing we had seen."
As another harvest wraps up at Fawn Hill, the Meyers family is hoping the hops continue to be behind some of the best brews in Berks.
"They grow hops all over the world, so you can get whatever you want," said Destiny Meyers. "We just have this small little piece of land in Berks County."