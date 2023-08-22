BERN TWP., Pa. - A hospital with a long history of health care in the community.

"The care and the quality of this hospital is beyond reproach,” said State Rep Barry Jozwiak.

Hospital leaders, local and state reps, as well as Penn State University's President gathered Tuesday with the staff at Penn State Health St. Joseph in Bern Township for food, fellowship, music and a dunk tank to celebrate 150 years of serving the people of Berks County and beyond.

"I am here to say thank you. It's overwhelming to be here with you. We are so grateful the very first hospital in the Penn State system,” said Neeli Bendapudi, President of Penn State University.

It's a health care system that's seen a lot of growth and change over the years. It started in the city of Reading before expanding to the current location in Bern Township.

One woman who's worked and seen her way through 60 years of it is Cathy Thomas of Fleetwood.

“I started out as an emergency room nurse and then I went on to critical care,” said Thomas.

She can still vividly recall that very first shift in the E-R back in '63.

"I think that night we saw something like 45 patients, which was a lot in 1963,” said Thomas.

It's a day of celebration but also a day for reflection for those in the Penn State Health St. Joseph's community, looking back on how much health care has changed.

“Technology. I mean technology has caused so much change in health and also that we can do much more,” Thomas said.

She says despite all the changes it's still about the people showing compassion to those in need.

“Our nurses are still great caregivers and are very instrumental in being personable to our patients,” said Thomas.