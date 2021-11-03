BERN TWP., Pa. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending a lower dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.
"The effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19, from what I've seen reported from Pfizer, again is greater than 90% in this age group," said Dr. Patrick Gavigan, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.
The dose is one third of what's being given to adults, which, according to studies, offers the same antibody response but lower rates of side effects.
"No serious side effects were reported, and the most common side effects were similar to what's been seen in the other age groups," Gavigan said. "Some minor symptoms like headache, fatigue, fevers and pain at the injection site."
"It keeps your child in school, and safe," said Dr. Debra Powell, chief of infectious diseases at Tower Health's Reading Hospital. "Kids have gotten severe disease and had complications with that multi-system inflammatory syndrome, and some children, a very small number, have died."
Penn State Health, which includes St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township, has begun booking pediatric vaccination appointments. It said it's already seeing a high demand. Precautions are also in place to make sure the correct doses are given to the appropriate patients.
"We won't have peds and adults scheduled at the same time, just so we don't mix up the vaccine," said Jeanette Gibbs, the senior vice president of ambulatory care for Penn State Health.
"Presumably, as we get more kids vaccinated, then the rates of COVID should continue to drop," Gavigan said. "The hope is that we won't see kind of the same spike that we saw last year over the winter time."
Tower Health said it plans to start rolling out the vaccine for the 5-11 age group next Tuesday, Nov. 9. Those shots will be available at pediatric offices and primary care providers.
Both Gavigan and Powell say no severe side effects have been reported in children ages 5-11. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is scheduled to discuss vaccinations for this age group on Thursday.