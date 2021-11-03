Schoolchildren take the spotlight this week as the U.S. enters a new phase in COVID-19 vaccination aimed at curbing deaths, hospitalizations and more than a year of disrupted education. Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. Kids who got their first shots Wednesday said these are the pleasures they look forward to. With authorities promising enough supply to protect the nation’s 28 million children ages 5-11, vaccinations began after the final OK late Tuesday. The lower-dose vaccine requires two shots three weeks apart. Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.