A U.S. government advisory panel has endorsed a second COVID-19 vaccine. The action Thursday paves the way for the shot from Moderna to be added to the U.S. vaccination campaign. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to act quickly to authorize the vaccine for emergency use. The vaccination effort kicked off this week with a vaccine from Pfizer. A second vaccine is urgently needed as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. climb to new highs ahead of the holidays. Doses for now are being earmarked for health care workers and nursing home residents.