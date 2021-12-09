Berks County hospitals are at a critical point, as officials say Reading Hospital and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center are overwhelmed with emergency room visitors during a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.
Berks County Department of Emergency Services Director Brian Gottschall said for the first time in his career, both hospitals were on ER divert.
"We are no longer in a hypothetical of, 'what if our healthcare system is overwhelmed?' It is overwhelmed now," said Gottschall, during Thursday's Berks County commissioners meeting. "This is huge. This means people are being asked to go to emergency rooms in other counties."
Officials say St. Joseph's volume has increased as high as 40% of normal operations on some days.
I always like to say we don't divert the head or the heart, trauma, so there are certain cases that we are not going to divert," said Deborah Addo, Penn State Health's chief operating officer. "But when we think of potentially a lower level of care that might be needed, that might be the opportunity to send that patient someplace else that might have more capacity. It may mean that your wait might be a little bit longer, and that's also a little disheartening, but I think people can understand that."
Tower Health told 69 News in a statement that it's "committed to providing care for everyone in the community when and where they need it." They say "no patient will ever be denied treatment" and that if you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911 and do not delay.