WEST READING, Pa. — A respiratory virus known as RSV is leading to a surge in the number of kids needing hospital care this year.

"RSV is usually a disease of the wintertime, but right now, because of COVID and masking, all seasonality of diseases seems to have gotten a little bit confused," said Dr. Linda Bloom, the chief of inpatient medicine at Reading Hospital.

Emergency rooms and urgent cares across the country are seeing an uptick in patients being admitted or seeking treatment for RSV, including St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township, Penn State Health Children's Hospital in Hershey, and Reading Hospital in West Reading.

"Things are presenting together," said Dr. Bunmi Ojikutu, Reading Hospital's chair of pediatrics. "Things are presenting early, and then you just have a volume issue."

RSV most adversely affects babies and children under the age of two; the biggest concern is that it can cause a lung infection called bronchiolitis.

"We're definitely seeing more of it because, as we test for COVID, it's tied to the COVID test in the hospital," Bloom said. "So, when we talk about our positivity rates now as compared to a few years ago, well, a few years ago we wouldn't test for RSV constantly because it didn't matter, because bronchiolitis is the same no matter what virus it is."

Bronchiolitis can make young children very sick, causing phlegm to block airways and obstruct breathing and interrupt feeding for infants.

Doctors can examine them and decide if they need supportive care at a hospital.

"If you start seeing the baby breathe fast or hard or labor, like we call it," Ojikutu said. "If you start seeing their body, their muscles and their ribs poking out at you, if you see things sucking in, the muscles sucking in between the ribs; definitely a doctor needs to be involved."

With the seasonality of so many diseases not what we'd expect this year, doctors said it's important to prepare for peaks with COVID, RSV, and the flu at the same time.

"The best thing you could do to protect your family would be to get a flu shot," Bloom said, "so at least if we're out of beds with this bronchiolitis, you don't also have a child with the flu who needs to come in."