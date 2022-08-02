READING, Pa. — Berks County has found itself in search of yet another person to lead its elections office.

The county announced Tuesday that Paige Riegner submitted her resignation as the director of elections last Friday. It provided no reason for her departure, which was effective immediately.

The county said it typically does not announce employment separations, but it did so in this case because of "the heightened public scrutiny and attention on elections."

Riegner held the post since February, when she was hired at an annual salary of $90,000 to replace Ronald Rutkowski, who resigned in October after less than a year on the job.

Rutkowski was tapped to replace Debbie Olivieri, who retired in October 2020 after 27 years in the director's role.