New voting machines debut on Election Day in Berks

A polling place in Muhlenberg Township

 Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

READING, Pa. — Berks County has found itself in search of yet another person to lead its elections office.

The county announced Tuesday that Paige Riegner submitted her resignation as the director of elections last Friday. It provided no reason for her departure, which was effective immediately.

The county said it typically does not announce employment separations, but it did so in this case because of "the heightened public scrutiny and attention on elections."

Riegner held the post since February, when she was hired at an annual salary of $90,000 to replace Ronald Rutkowski, who resigned in October after less than a year on the job.

Rutkowski was tapped to replace Debbie Olivieri, who retired in October 2020 after 27 years in the director's role.

Tags

COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you