WEST READING, Pa. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be used as a second COVID-19 booster shot for people 50 and older.
The shot had been previously authorized for those over the age of 12 with severe immune deficiencies.
"The vaccines are safe and effective," said Dr. Debra Powell, Tower Health infectious disease specialist.
People who are eligible can receive the second booster four months after getting the first one.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional shot is important for anyone 65 and older, as well as those over the age of 50 with underlying medical conditions.
Powell says there is no shortage of vaccine supply in the area.
"So, if you're eligible and you're interested, they should go ahead and contact either their pharmacy or primary care doctor to get that booster," she said.
Of course, many want to know what to expect in terms of possible side effects with the second booster.
"I expect it to be similar to what you saw with the third dosing," Powell said.
The emergency use authorization comes as Powell said she continues to keep a close eye on a new variant.
"So, with this new omicron variant coming up into our community, it's going to be important for us to have people have more immunity," she said. "So, the booster will get that antibody level back up to protect our people."