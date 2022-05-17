READING, Pa. - The FDA is giving the green light for healthy children ages 5-11 to get a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Now, it will be up to the CDC to decide whether to recommend it for the age group.
This comes as Reading Hospital said the number of COVID-19 infections is climbing.
"We are seeing more cases currently in the hospital over the last three weeks than we've seen last month," said Tower Health Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Debra Powell.
Dr. Powell, said the hospital went from 3 admitted patients to 17 during the span, one of whom is in the ICU. She is urging people who are eligible to get the fourth booster.
"If you got the third shot back in the fall, it's time to get that booster now," said Dr. Powell.
With variants always changing, the hospital remains on the lookout for the next surge.
"I'm hopeful that we'll wait till more of the fall to see the next surge, but that's not guaranteed," said Dr. Powell.
She said the surge we are seeing now is due to a new variant that's more infectious, mostly causing cold-like symptoms. As the weather gets warmer, she said she is hoping with people spending time outdoors, the spread will dampen.
"But it's been a very unusual season, we've seen more influenza cases now than we usually do in this time of the year," said Dr. Powell.