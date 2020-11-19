WEST READING, Pa - For Dr. Debra Powell, her preparation to deal with a global pandemic started years ago when she rose to the challenge of raising two daughters with her husband at the same time she was in medical school.
"They were in sports and cheerleading and lacrosse, field hockey, soccer,” said Powell. ”They were in all those activities when they were small. They were 8 and 12 when I started, and they've really turned into great people."
As the Chief, Section of Infectious Disease, at Reading Hospital, Powell has become a familiar face—through dozens of interviews on Zoom—since the pandemic took hold.
"Even in med school, we knew that something like this was going to happen,” Powell said. “So we've been preparing for it."
She wasn't always in this position, though. Her interest in understanding illnesses only developed when she fell sick as a young child.
"I always wanted to be a marine biologist,” Powell recalled. “Then from that point on, I had a couple serious infections in junior high. And I thought microbiology was fascinating."
After earning a degree in microbiology from Penn State, she began working in a Reading Hospital lab, followed by a stint teaching at Albright College. Her desire for more knowledge persisted, though.
“As I taught, I saw more students going into med school," said Powell. "I thought I would go ahead and pursue that and see if I could get into med school at 38. And I got into three med schools and then I went for it."
Now, a temporary escape from the virus fight involves the peace and serenity of patchwork and creating something special.
"What I enjoy is cutting up fabric and making beautiful quilts, and then I have wall hangings,” Powell said. “I've given them to different organizations for charity work."
She likens the craft to puzzle building. She's facing her biggest puzzle yet in the virus, but like many people, she still falls back on family to face the challenges ahead.
"You deal,” Powell said. “You really have your family to prop you up.“