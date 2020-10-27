BERN TWP., Pa. - COVID-19 testing of staff at the Berks County Jail has revealed several positive cases of the virus, officials announced Tuesday.
Those results have prompted jail officials to expand testing to inmates. Approximately 100 people who are detained in two separate units will be tested Tuesday, officials said.
Results of those tests, they added, will determine the need to expand testing to inmates that are housed elsewhere in the jail.
All inmates undergo regular temperature checks and screenings, and so far, none has shown signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, officials said.
In the meantime, testing of staff, which began last Friday, will continue for the remainder of this week.
All counseling programs at the jail will be suspended until next week, when the situation can be reassessed, officials said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the jail said it has operated under a cohorting system, which separates the population into small groups for out-of-cell time and activities.