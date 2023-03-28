READING, Pa. - Berks Jazz Fest is featuring young people from area schools on stage this year as part of a new program.

"This is a totally inclusive festival," said Justin Heimbecker, executive director of Berks Arts. "There was no audition process, there was no selection process. High schools, middle schools, advanced, novice, everybody's welcome."

"Putting students on a big stage and giving them a really big spotlight can also serve as motivation," said Heimbecker.

28 bands are taking part in the Get Jazzed festival this first year. That's around 800 students who are getting to perform and do clinics with professionals.

"It's really fun to play it and hear the echo on stage. It's really fun and to hear the other soloists," said Oley Valley Middle School 7th grader Julie Baum, who plays the alto saxophone.

"I think it's just like a great opportunity to meet other people and experience other music," said Ben Haines, an Oley Valley 8th grader and tenor sax player.

The students' performances on stage are critiqued by jazz experts during clinics and master classes.

"They're going to give feedback to individuals, to sections, they're going to talk about style and improvisation musicality, and really try to not only critique but also maybe inspire them," said Heimbecker.

"It felt really cool to have the opportunity to play with other schools in a big hotel like this and with, like, the big stage, because we never got to do that before," said Beau Fegely, 8th grader at Oley Valley who plays the saxophone.

Organizers are hoping to expand the program in the future.