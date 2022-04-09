READING, Pa. – The 31st annual Berks Jazz Fest is underway. Saturday and Sunday are the last days to hear the sounds of Jazz.
The DoubleTree hosted several performances on Friday.
The hotel celebrated Reading Blues Fest Night with the Craig Thatcher and Mike Guldin Guitar Summit.
The Scottish Rite Cathedral hosted the Anniversary Celebration Concert. The Miller Center for the Arts also featured the work of the Joey DeFrancesco Trio.
There is still some time to catch some Jazz Fest shows this weekend.
On Saturday, the DoubleTree is hosting an auction in the morning. You can stay at the hotel for the Celebrating Women in Jazz concert at 1:00 p.m.
There will be an Afternoon Jazz party, also at the the DoubleTree.
The Scottish Rite Cathedral is hosting David Sanborn and Friends at 6:00 p.m.
And Al "DJ Act" Taylor is ending the day at the DoubleTree at 9:30 p.m.
Jazz Fest ends Sunday with a great day of shows.
The DoubleTree is hosting Sunday Brunch with a salute to Nico Colionne.
You can check out A Contemporary Sax Retrospective at the Miller Center at 3:00 p.m.
The Yocum Institute is hosting a Tribute to Buddy Rich at 4:00 p.m.
The festival finale will be held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
More information and a complete list of events can be found here.