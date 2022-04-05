READING, Pa. – The RMF Project Penske Jazz Jam took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading Monday night.
Mike Eben, Albert Rivera, and Gerald Veasley were among the musicians who led the show.
They honored the Reading Musical Foundation by collecting donations and inviting student musicians.
One of the performers, Bobby Lyle, will perform at the DoubleTree Tuesday night.
For the complete schedule and more info, visit the Berks Jazz Fest website. This year's event runs through Sunday, April 10.