READING, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 30th Berks Jazz Fest by a year-and-a-half. Now, organizers are taking steps to keep festivalgoers safe as efforts to fight the pandemic continue.
"It's been a long time coming," said Justin Heimbecker, executive director of Berks Arts. "We really feel it's been worth the wait after an almost two-year layoff."
The sound checks are underway, and the stage is set for another night of Berks Jazz Fest inside downtown Reading's DoubleTree Hotel.
"We had a great first weekend, lots of happy fans, great artists, great talent and we're kind of cruising through the week and ramping up for weekend number two," said Heimbecker.
On top of the regular planning for the festival's 30th edition comes COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
"You're going to see a lot of masks," Heimbecker said. "They're not required, but they are recommended and encouraged for our indoor venues."
Heimbecker said organizers consulted with everyone from performers to emergency management services on the county level. On top of that, workers are cleaning each venue in between every performance.
Heimbecker added that more than 90% of the workers are fully vaccinated. He said a lot of workers have been wearing masks at Berks Jazz Fest. Masks are also available for purchase.