READING, Pa. – A Jazz Fest staple performed in Reading Tuesday night.
Erich Cawalla and the Uptown Band played at the Peanut Bar on Penn Street.
They broke out tunes, new and old.
More Berks Jazz Fest performances are scheduled throughout the week.
