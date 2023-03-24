READING, Pa.- In keeping with tradition, The Groovemasters opened Berks Jazz Fest during a luncheon at the Peanut Bar Friday.

"We've opened every jazz fest," said Peanut Bar owner, Michael Leifer. "This event is actually named after my father, the Harold B. Leifer Memorial Jazz Fest Opening Concert."

"The festival's been going for 32 years and this year, 2023, we expect the biggest crowd ever in Jazz Fest history," said Justin Heimbecker, executive director at Berks Arts.

Heimbecker says this year the festival is expanding its reach with the younger generation.

"We have our Get Jazzed education program which is going to have a new festival which brings 30 high schools from around the region into the Jazz Fest to be the performers, take part in clinics with the professionals," said Heimbecker.

Plus, there's always the featured musicians who are playing all around the area.

The Scottish Rite Cathedral is just one of several venues with performances on Jazz Fest's opening day.

Brian Culbertson is performing here on his Trilogy Tour. "He grew up with us," said John Ernesto, Berks Jazz Fest general manager. "When he first started playing, he was a young kid just out of college, now he's one of the biggest stars in contemporary jazz."

His crew spent hours pre-showtime setting the stage.

"It's a pretty comprehensive, ambitious project for the festival," said Ernesto. "It's great. The fans are going to love it."