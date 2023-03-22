READING, Pa.- The stages are being set for this year's Berks Jazz Fest.

Volunteers are building stages and setting up equipment before the ten-day festival opens on Friday.

"I'm actually taking 9 vacation days this year to work the festival," said Mark Rentschler, a longtime volunteer.

Rentschler has volunteered for Berks Jazz Fest since its inception in 1991. He's part of a group organizers call the 'vintage volunteers.'

"When I first heard about the jazz fest, I wanted to be involved and do anything I could, because to me this is a great event for our community," Rentschler said.

Another longtime volunteer, Stanley Danner, started working on Mark's crew back in '91.

"I got started because I worked at CarTech," remembered Danner. "In the very beginning of the festival, we were sponsors."

Danner started on the door but quickly switched to production, soon after running his own crew with Joe Malone on it.

"I got hooked up with Stanley who was the stage manager at the time," said Malone. "So now I'm a graduate of the Stanley Danner school of jazz production."

Also in that crew is Randy Lockhart, and after 30 years, he has a new role.

"This year, for the first time, I'm going to be a stage manager, so that ought to be interesting," said Lockhart.

As all good things must come to an end, this year will be the last year for Joe, Stanley and Randy.

"There comes a point in time where you've outworn your usefulness so to speak," said Malone. "I still enjoy this but physically, I can't do some of the production stuff anymore."

"It's time," said Lockhart. "We've been doing it for 30 years; let the younger guys come in and do it."

"I'm getting old and I can't do the stuff I used to do," said Danner. "I figured it's time to roll, and besides, those guys were leaving so I'm going with them."

When asked what their favorite thing about all those years of volunteering at JazzFest, they all had a similar answer.

"The people I work with," said Malone.

"The people. The friends I met. Hanging out with these guys. It's been fun," said Lockhart.

"The camaraderie," said Danner.

Berks JazzFest is always looking for anyone who is interested in volunteering in all aspects of the festival.