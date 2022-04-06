READING, Pa. -- It's a sound quality you most likely have never heard before.
"The great transparency the layering the depth of image that this system conveyed to them," Dough White of Tidal Audio said.
It's not necessarily so much about the smooth jazz filling the room -- but the vessel by which it's being transmitted.
"We are listening to a very special alternate audio system by Tidal Audio of Germany. We are listening to the Contreva G2 Speaker," White said.
Handmade in Germany - only 20 pairs exist in the world - and only three are currently in the states.
You're now listening to one pair of that rare trio.
"I wanted to do the Berks Jazz Fest to give the attendees to hear a system they would never have the opportunity to hear," White said.
These speakers stand in a league of their own and it's not just for the music super fan but for the musicians themselves.
"He actually heard for the first time things that he didn't know he did on the record he could actually hear it," White said.
I guess there's a reason they're referred to as the Bugoti of speakers --
"So much so that Bugoti actually sought them out to actually build a special pair of speakers for them," he said.
If you're interested in the system - it'll set ya back to the smooth jazz tune of around 300,000 - but they're in town at the DoubleTree for a listen - through Saturday.
"They're coming to a show to hear an artist I'll likely be able to pull up their music and play that for them."