Students across our region are invited to attend an afternoon of clinics and jam sessions with professional musicians and educators.

It's a part of a collaborative effort between Berks Arts Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest, getJazzed, and community music schools.

One session will be held at Community Music School in Trappe Saturday.

And a second one will be held at Settlement Music School's Mary Louise Curtis Branch in Philadelphia.

A final session will be held next Saturday at Community Music School in Allentown.

Those sessions begin at 1:30 p.m. and run through 5:30 p.m.