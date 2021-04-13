READING, Pa. — Pennsylvania's top law enforcement officer is providing a new tool to add to the toolbox of fighting drug addiction.

"Today, my office, the Berks County district attorney and the police and law enforcement are here today with the unified voice, saying, 'turn to us,'" said Attorney General Josh Shapiro, announcing the state's Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative, or LETI, is available in Berks County.

Officials said those seeking help for a drug addiction can walk into any police station in the county to begin to enroll in a treatment program without the fear of being arrested.

"This is the seventh county to join our initiative," said Shapiro. "More are coming today, tomorrow and in the weeks to come."

Delaware County was added to the list shortly after the Berks announcement. Schuylkill County was already on the list.

"This program is targeted at people who want help," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "It's also a program that's targeted for a low-level offender, and what the agreement would be is if we refer you to this program, you get involved in treatment and you complete treatment successfully, we will not charge you."

The Reading-based Council on Chemical Abuse, or COCA, will have a critical role in the effort.

"Quite honestly, law enforcement sees addiction at its worst," said Stanley Papadimitriou, COCA's executive director. "What's important is that we provide them another tool to help folks get much-needed treatment that's deserved."