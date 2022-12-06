READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges.
Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi.
Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and at all commonwealth facilities in Berks County to be lowered to half staff in Yatron's honor.
Parisi has also ordered all courthouse flags to be flown at half staff.
"This is a tremendous loss for our legal community and to all citizens of Berks County," Parisi said in a news release. "He treated all litigants with dignity and respect. On behalf of the Court, we offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and colleagues of Judge Yatron."
Yatron achieved a lifelong goal of being elected to serve as a Common Pleas judge in 2006. He was also elected by his peers to serve as the county's president judge — a five-year terms during which he oversaw the administration of courts and assigned cases to the other judges.
"He was always a judge in the criminal division of the court, so we worked closely together for many, many years," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "He was well respected by my office and many others. He was a great judge, and we are just very sad with his loss."
Yatron likely heard around 20,000 criminal cases during his nearly 17 years on the bench, Parisi estimated, covering everything from thefts to high-profile investigations.
One of Yatron's current cases is that of Lisa Snyder, an Albany Township woman who is awaiting trial on murder charges in the 2019 deaths of her two young children. That case and his many others will be reassigned to other judges, Parisi said, but the details have not yet been discussed.
"Judge Yatron may have been one of the hardest working judges I've known," Christian Y. Leinbach, chairman of the county's board of commissioners, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "He had a reputation for arriving very early and being prepared for his cases. He had a strong personality and one rarely had to question where he stood on important issues. He knew the law and he had a demeanor that was the epitome of a judge.
"I worked with him during his tenure as Berks County President Judge and understand the tremendous value he brought to the Berks County Court of Common Pleas," Leinbach continued. "His presence, wisdom and work ethic will be missed."
Parisi echoed Leinbach's sentiments during an interview with 69 News Reporter Grace Griffaton.
"He was an extremely intelligent, very thoughtful judge, thorough," Parisi said. "He worked extremely hard. He was always the first person here at the courthouse every day. He would arrive, I don't know what time, because even times when I came in, 6:30, 7 a.m., his car would already be here, working."
Prior to becoming a judge, Yatron worked as an assistant district attorney in Berks County, an attorney for Pennsylvania's Department of Auditor General, and a partner at Mogel, Speidel, Bobb & Kershner. He was also first deputy attorney general and director of the Pennsylvania attorney general's criminal law division.
Colleagues say Yatron's work ethic and fair but firm attitude earned him respect from private lawyers and attorneys within the district attorney's office alike.
"He knew the law inside and out," Parisi said. "He knew the law — in particular, procedural law — better than I. Procedural law, particularly, he probably knew better than anyone in our county."
Yatron received a bachelor's degree in political science and history from Dickinson College in 1973. He then received his juris doctor from Creighton University School of Law in 1976.
Outside of work, colleagues say he enjoyed hunting and shooting.
"He will be tremendously missed," Parisi said.