READING, Pa. — There's still no decision about exactly how the trial will proceed for a Berks County woman who's accused of killing her two young children.
A judge on Friday didn't issue a decision at a hearing for Lisa Snyder, who stands accused of killing her two children by hanging them from a dog lead in the basement of the family's home in Albany Township in September 2019.
Snyder's attorneys want an out-of-county jury to hear the trial because of extensive publicity the case has received in Berks. They also want to have some of the charges tried separately.
Snyder remains in the Berks County Jail without bail on charges of first- and third-degree murder.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.