READING, Pa. — The Berks County Board of Elections said it expects to certify the county's November election results on Thursday after Judge James Lillis tossed recount petitions filed by the Berks County Republican Committee.
The petitions, which were filed last month on behalf of 94 voters who alleged that voting machines were changing votes cast for Republican candidates to Democrats on the ballot, delayed the certification.
The GOP claimed some voters had pressed the button for one candidate and the machine lit up another, forcing them to re-select their pick. The party sought a recount in 30 of the county's precincts.
County officials said it was possible to miss the button, but they were confident nobody's vote was changed.