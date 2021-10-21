Cesar Tomas Tavarez - Reading shooting scene

Cesar Tavarez

READING, Pa. — A Berks County jury has found a man guilty of attempted murder for shooting an 11-year-old boy in Reading more than two years ago.

The jury Wednesday night convicted Cesar Tavarez of three counts of attempted murder, persons not to posses firearms, conspiracy, and related offenses, according to District Attorney John Adams.

Tavarez shot 11-year-old Melvin Parker in the face as he sat in a car with his mother and her boyfriend in the 100 block of West Oley Street on July 19, 2019, authorities said.

Melvin had just gotten his hair cut inside a nearby barbershop. He was on his way to Hersheypark with his mom and her boyfriend when the shooting happened.

