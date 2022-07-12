HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with undated exterior envelopes.
The Department of State on Tuesday sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette in Commonwealth Court. The complaint describes them as “outlier counties” that have not properly certified vote tallies in the May 17 election that included nominating contests for U.S. Senate, governor and most of the Legislature.
The department wants an order forcing the three counties to include in their primary election tallies all absentee and mail-in voters, “even if the voter failed to write a date on the declaration printed on the ballot’s return envelope.”
Public Relations Officer for Berks County Stephanie Weaver responded to a request for comment from 69 News saying "the County of Berks received notice of the lawsuit the Department of State has filed in the Commonwealth Court regarding the certification of undated mail ballots. The County will not be providing further comment on this matter due to the ongoing litigation."
The PA Department of State is also denying to make comment.
This is a developing story.