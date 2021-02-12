MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - His heart on his sleeve and pride around his neck, the leader of a local business made an "unofficial" attempt Friday to break an official world record held by late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel's co-host, Guillermo Rodriguez.

"We thought to ourselves, 'Well, we're lanyards.com. We manufacture lanyards and credentials,' so we thought why shouldn't we have the record?'" said David Gehris, The IRIS Companies' chief operating officer.

Guillermo Rodriguez set the Guinness World Record for most lanyards and credentials worn at one time in 2015 at SXSW in Austin, Texas. His record stands at 300, but Gehris didn't want to just break the record.

"We wanted 350," said Gehris.

Do not try this at home; the lanyards have a breakaway safety feature and he's being closely supervised.

While trying to set world records is fun, the company in Maidencreek Township continues to innovate during the pandemic.

+1 Berks lanyard company creates mask-protecting innovation "In extraordinary times, sometimes simple measures can have lasting impressions and lifesaving results."

69 News first showed you in July the company developed lanyards for masks. Now, it's moving to the next stage: lanyards and ID badge-backers for schools and companies that want to show which employees have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We've incorporated our product line to promote vaccination," said Gehris. "You have to pivot and try to ultimately come up with a product that will help others."

Pivoting back to the record attempt, Gehris managed to tough it out to unofficially unseat Guillermo as world lanyard king. They don't need to officially own the World Record, but around here, they're identified as world record holders.