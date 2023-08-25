READING, Pa. – The 4th Annual Berks Latin Fest will welcome people of all cultures at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday.

"There's nothing like it as far as you know, being diverse in Latin culture, so it's something that allows Berks and also other counties to participate," said event coordinator, Alexis Frutos.

Organizers say they've been planning this year's festival since January. There will, of course, be plenty of food.

"We're going to have Dominican food, we're going to have Columbian food, Puerto Rican, Peruvian, and Mexican, of course," said coordinator Ada Sanchez.

There will also be plenty of music and dancing with live bands and dancers to get the crowd going.

Organizers also have a couple other things up their sleeves.

"We have a couple surprises that we can't really say on camera," Sanchez said. "We want people to come experience it for themselves."

This is the fourth year for the festival, and it gets bigger each year. Organizers are expecting a record crowd because, for the first time, the event is free to get in.

"I know sometimes $5 can be costly for some people, so we just want the community to come out and just support us," Sanchez said.

"We are all united, so we want any Puerto Rican, Colombian, Dominican, Mexican to come out and just join us and support and bring their flags and their happy spirits," said Sanchez.

Berks Latin Fest is this Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.