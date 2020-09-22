READING, Pa. - Homelessness has many faces, and in Berks County, many of the young faces you see could be silently suffering from it. That's why state lawmakers -some from Berks County - are looking to provide a beacon of hope in a dark time.
"Our numbers here in Berks County are proportionately greater than the numbers in Philadelphia and Allegheny County," said state Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat. "That's astounding."
Rozzi is anxious to get five bills onto the state House floor. The legislation aims to eliminate roadblocks for homeless youths in the commonwealth by waiving fees and parental consent to obtain driver's licenses and birth certificates --which could help them land jobs -- and to allow them to stay in one school district no matter where they may be forced to bounce around.
"We need to do everything to be proactive and not reactive," said Rozzi.
You'll find more than 1,000 homeless youths in Reading, and more than 2,300 in Berks County. Officials said, unfortunately, the latter number is likely higher.
"There are many more who fall through the cracks, many more who go uncounted," said Elise Chesson, executive director of Family Promise of Berks County, which serves homeless youths up to age 24.
Family Promise, along with the BCIU's Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness program, advised Rozzi in drafting the bills, which have co-sponsors on both sides of the aisle.
"It's great to see bipartisan support for this very important issue," said Chesson.
The bills could reach the House floor early next year.