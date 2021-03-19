A fight for sex abuse survivors in Pennsylvania that has faced epic ups and downs now faces another hurdle.
"It gets more and more difficult for me to continue this fight," said state Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat. "The emotional toll, the physical toll this has taken on me. I just want to get up on the House floor and yell, 'I'm done.'"
Still, Rozzi, an abuse survivor himself, is not done, as he continues to work toward an emergency amendment to the state constitution. It would enable victims to file civil claims using a two-year window, which is currently hindered by the statute of limitations.
"We're going to take this head on and we want to correct this problem," Rozzi said. "That's why we believe if we take this emergency constitutional route that we can still possibly get it on the ballot by May 18."
The correction is needed after now-former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and her office didn't properly advertise an original amendment.
"A lot of us believe that it was intentional," Rozzi said. "We just know that nothing happens by accident in Harrisburg."
Pennsylvania's Department of State previously called it "simple human error" and Boockvar resigned.
Now Rozzi is concerned new language in redrawn legislation — which he believes poses a different question than what was originally supposed to be offered — may be unconstitutional, giving the emergency amendment little chance of survival.
Yet survival is a term that comes up often in this fight. Rozzi, with the support of other survivors, carries on.
"I will put them on the spot," he said. "We are tired of waiting. If these representatives wanna vote no, I dare you."
If House Bill 881 is not called for a third consideration, Rozzi plans to call a special motion on the House floor.