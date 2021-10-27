HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state lawmaker from Berks County is hoping to put the brakes on drivers getting a free ride along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
State Rep. Manny Guzman, a Reading Democrat, said Wednesday that he plans to introduce legislation that would restore in-person tollbooth jobs on the turnpike during peak travel times.
Guzman said the bill would prevent drivers without an E-ZPass account from riding the turnpike toll-free, as was the case for about half of them in 2020, according to an internal turnpike report issued in July.
"We lost more than $104 million in turnpike tolls last year due to a flawed, all-electronic tolling system. That is unacceptable," Guzman said. "The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission laid off nearly 500 tollbooth workers and prematurely converted to an all-electronic system, resulting in this catastrophic loss. The commission needs to be held accountable."
Last year, license plates could not be identified in 1.8 million Pennsylvania Turnpike rides, bills were undeliverable in just more than 1 million instances, and motor vehicle agencies failed to provide vehicle owner addresses more than 1.5 million times, the turnpike's report showed. An additional 6.7 million transactions were marked as "not paid."
After tolls and fees go uncollected for about three years, the turnpike writes them off.
Guzman said his bill would create a hybrid system that would bring back tollbooth workers during the turnpike's busiest hours so that the electronic system can be improved without incurring further revenue losses.
"The benefits of a functioning all-electronic system are undeniable," he said. "However, last year's blunder demonstrated that the commission needs more time to develop a working system."
The Pennsylvania Turnpike approved a $45 million contract in 2014 to develop and implement all-electronic tolling, and it currently pays vendor TransCore about $10 million annually to operate the toll-by-plate system.
It is also spending $129 million to relocate tolling points to overhead gantry structures along the 552-mile turnpike rather than the brick-and-mortar facilities currently at interchanges, a project currently being designed and engineered.
Proponents of all-electronic tolling said it improves traffic flow, curbs pollution and requires less maintenance than manned, cash-accepting tollbooths.
The 2020 layoffs cut the turnpike's workforce from nearly 1,900 to more than 1,300 currently. Total toll revenues were about $1.3 billion last year, with E-ZPass accounting for more than $1 billion.