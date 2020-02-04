WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, touting his successes and laying out a course for what's ahead, all while his impeachment trial remains unresolved.
WFMZ's Josh Rultenberg spoke to U.S. Reps. Dan Meuser and Chrissy Houlahan, who both represent parts of Berks County.
Despite being on opposite sides of the aisle, both said they hope the speech and the end of the impeachment trial Wednesday can help bring people back together.
"People are gonna say, 'hey are we better off than we were three years ago,' and I think for the vast majority of Americans that answer is most definitely yes," said Meuser, a Republican.
"I would like very much to see us move forward as a nation and to accomplish some of the things that our people are asking us to do," said Houlahan, a Democrat. "I'm a freshman here so I'm new at this but I think there's plenty of time and plenty of runway for us to sit down and get things done."
Senators will vote Wednesday in the president's impeachment trial. Trump is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-held Senate.