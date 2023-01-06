WASHINGTON - As it stood Friday night, the House had reconvened after 13 failed votes for speaker, but Kevin McCarthy was gaining some ground.

He has flipped 15 members of Congress in the earlier votes. The Republican had struggled to find 200 supporters the previous two nights.

It has been four days and 13 rounds of voting. Not since the Civil War era has a speaker's vote dragged through so many rounds.

69 News has reaction from all three of Berks lawmakers, who had different takes on the situation brewing in D.C.

Conservative holdouts gave Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker a much-needed boost of momentum. During the 13th round of voting, 15 colleagues flipped and put McCarthy closer to seizing the gavel for the new Congress.

"We have already been through 13 votes for speaker. This is a historic set of dysfunctional votes," said Congresswoman Madeleine Dean. "I am sad about the whole thing to be honest. It's January 6, and for all of us newcomers, it's mournful. The country deserved better."

"It was completely foreseeable. I have said for the last - at least - two years that I don't think Mr. McCarthy has the votes to be speaker, and he clearly came to the floor after months and months of negotiating unprepared to get the final votes," Dean went on to say.

Dean's frustration with the situation contrasted with Congressman Dan Meuser's optimism about being able to whip enough votes.

"We've made a tremendous amount of progress over the last four days. We had some ups and downs, a lot of negotiation," said Meuser. "I am very optimistic we got this finalized."

Meuser had some reservations about his fellow Republicans' decisions.

"There is no good reason for the holdout. They cannot articulate or express why they won't support the conference," Meuser went on to say. "Kevin McCarthy is a person of honor. He's a patriot.

"He's a problem solver and - I believe - a person of his word, and we have such a slim majority. He's going to be held accountable."

Meuser said, ultimately, Republicans will stand together in their agenda "to strengthen the United States' national security, energy independence and border security."

Dean said she was not sure why the Republican holdouts remained in opposition to McCarthy. She said they may be trying to claim spotlight.

"I keep thinking of the 20 who have consistently voted against Mr. McCarthy. We don't have a clue about what they want," she said.

Both Berks lawmakers had a different take on the four-day speaker standoff and the message it sends.

"You don't just elect a speaker tonight after 13 failed votes and think things are going to start going swimmingly," said Dean. "My fear is Mr. McCarthy will not be able to govern."

"We've heard that democracy and certainly lawmaking can certainly be like making sausage, that this was done in full public view, but we almost have one of the best sausages in the end here, because it's made our conference better. It has made our rules better," stated Meuser. "It brought us together."

Congresswoman Chrissy Houlihan sent 69 News the following statement: "I have a responsibility to serve my constituents and to endeavor to do what is best for our community. I also have a responsibility as one of 434 votes to try to make this place functional for my constituents and for all Americans. We can't continue on like this."

Houlihan added that Democrats and Republicans are all part of the elected body that "needs to work together to find common ground and common rules of the road to serve our nation."

"I remain ready to explore viable and productive options to move this Congress and the nation forward," Houlihan said in her statement.

"It just reminds me of what my father always told me. It's not how you start but how you finish," McCarthy said to reporters.

If one thing is clear, it's that the government has seen a lot of firsts in recent years: the December 22, 2018, 35-day shutdown - which marked the longest in history - the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and, now, a speaker deadlock not seen for a century.