HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is one step closer to putting a law on the books that would recognize America's prisoners of war and those who went missing in action.
The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday approved House Bill 86, which was introduced by Berks County state Rep. David Maloney. The bill now goes to Gov. Tom Wolf for his consideration.
If Wolf signs the measure into law, Pennsylvania will fly the POW/MIA flag on state property, alongside the U.S. and state flags.
"Those who have been left behind," Maloney said, "deserve this small measure of remembrance and respect."
For Maloney, his three-year fight for the state law is a personal one.
"My uncle Danny was fighting in the Philippines during World War II and was left behind by Gen. Douglas MacArthur when American forces withdrew from the Japanese offensive," Maloney said. "It turns out that he stayed and fought behind enemy lines just like the soldier the Army trained him to be. He lived with six other soldiers alone in the jungles until MacArthur returned three years later. Not all of them survived."
For a time, Maloney said his uncle was listed as missing in action.
"Many years later, the Army exhumed and reburied him at Arlington [National Cemetery] with full military honors, in which I participated," Maloney shared. "I relate this story because the best way to keep the memories of our soldiers who were captured by the enemy or listed as missing in action is to tell their stories."
President Trump signed the National POW/MIA Flag Act into law on Nov. 7, 2019. It requires the POW/MIA flag to be flown on certain federal properties, including the White House and U.S. Capitol building, on all days the U.S. flag is flown. Previously, the flag was flown only on Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, National POW/MIA Recognition Day, and Veterans Day.